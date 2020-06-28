Joy VanMeter Lamb
Joy Van Meter Lamb Joy Van Meter Lamb died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after a short illness. Joy was the daughter of Thomas S. and Ruth Poteet Van Meter. She was born in Council Grove, KS. She is survived by her sister Nancy V M Douglas and two nephews and several great nephews and nieces. Funeral services are private. The family requests no flowers. Donations can be made to the Kansas City Zoo or the American Cancer Society.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
