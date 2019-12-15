|
Joyce Ann Barr Carpenter Joyce Carpenter passed away on Sunday, December 1st, while surrounded by loving family in Cape Coral, FL. Joyce was a very strong, loving and positive single mother throughout her sons' adolescence and always made time for her boys' sports games. Joyce worked for 19 years at Chevrolet's main Corporate office in KCK as Lead Corp Secretary. Joyce moved to Cape Coral, Florida in 2007 to be close to her sons. Joyce is survived by her two sons; Bruce M. Carpenter and Gregg S. Carpenter. Four Grandchildren; Stephanie, Michael, Tyler and Emily. Two Great Grandchildren; Rayne and Skye. Arrangements by Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery. www.coralridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019