Joyce Ann Phillips

November 27, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Joyce Phillips passed away November 27th at Centerpoint Medical Center after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Her family was at her bedside. Joyce was born August 19th 1955 in Kansas City Missouri. She attended Northeast High School and graduated in 1973. Joyce worked for Uniformed Services Benefit Association as an underwriter and claims specialist from 1975 until her retirement in 2014. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents John and Doris Dowell, and her little brother, John Dowell Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Terry Phillips Jr. Also one sister Sharon Zukowski, son Robert Johnston, and three grandchildren Cameron, Sean, and Madison Johnston. Along with many extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed.





