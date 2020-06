Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Anne (Mellott) Taylor Joyce Anne (Mellott) Taylor, 70, Raymore, MO, died June 17, 2020. A Memorial will be held 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sat, June 27 at Silver Lake Club House, 113 Silver Lake Circle, Raymore, MO.



