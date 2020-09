Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Anne Whitehead 71, passed Sept. 14. Celebration of Life 11 am Sept. 19, DeSoto United Methodist Church, 8760 Kill Creek Rd, De Soto, KS. Inurnment Stoehr Elmdale Cem, Elmdale, Sept. 26, 11 am. Arr: Bruce FH



