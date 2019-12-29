|
Joyce Arlene Burr Joyce Arlene Burr passed away December 1, 2019, following a prolonged illness. Joyce, a lifelong resident of the Midwest, was 86 years old. She was lovingly cared for and survived by her husband of 32 years, Don Jones. Joyce had 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Joyce was an educator and an avid reader with a curious mind. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. By far her favorite activity though, was spending time with her family. We will all miss her terribly. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Mt Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, on January 5, 2020. Visitation begins at 12:00, service following immediately after.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019