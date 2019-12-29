Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Service
Following Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Joyce Arlene Burr

Joyce Arlene Burr Obituary
Joyce Arlene Burr Joyce Arlene Burr passed away December 1, 2019, following a prolonged illness. Joyce, a lifelong resident of the Midwest, was 86 years old. She was lovingly cared for and survived by her husband of 32 years, Don Jones. Joyce had 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Joyce was an educator and an avid reader with a curious mind. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. By far her favorite activity though, was spending time with her family. We will all miss her terribly. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Mt Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, on January 5, 2020. Visitation begins at 12:00, service following immediately after.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019
