Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Carol Ford


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Carol Ford Obituary
Joyce Carol Ford Joyce Carol Ford, 75, passed away November 20, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home from 9-10am and services at 10am. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , , or Lee's Summit Animal Control. Joyce was born May 24, 1944 in Lexington, MO to Claude Elmer and Mildred Mae O'Donnell. Joyce was a longtime resident of her hometown, Lexington, and currently residing in Lee's Summit. She retired from Lake City/ATK as a Quality Control Supervisor after 32 years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her daughter, Desiree Mansell; son, Curt Mansell, daughter in-law, Katie Mansell; two granddaughters, Ryanne and Ryley Mansell; sister, Betty O'Donnell Lewis; brother, Lonnie O'Donnell and his wife, Sandy; three nieces and nephews; and six great nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -