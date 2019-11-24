|
Joyce Carol Ford Joyce Carol Ford, 75, passed away November 20, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home from 9-10am and services at 10am. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , , or Lee's Summit Animal Control. Joyce was born May 24, 1944 in Lexington, MO to Claude Elmer and Mildred Mae O'Donnell. Joyce was a longtime resident of her hometown, Lexington, and currently residing in Lee's Summit. She retired from Lake City/ATK as a Quality Control Supervisor after 32 years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her daughter, Desiree Mansell; son, Curt Mansell, daughter in-law, Katie Mansell; two granddaughters, Ryanne and Ryley Mansell; sister, Betty O'Donnell Lewis; brother, Lonnie O'Donnell and his wife, Sandy; three nieces and nephews; and six great nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019