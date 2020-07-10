Joyce Elaine May Joyce Elaine May, 72, of Eldon, formerly of Olean, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 29, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri; a daughter of the late Lawrence and Georgia (Ivy) Montavy. She was united in marriage to Mearl May on March 31, 1979 in Versailles, Missouri. Joyce attended William Christman High School in Independence, Missouri. She was the owner and operator of several local businesses including the Old Rock Café, the Rustic Inn and My Craft Store. Joyce served as a board member for the City of Olean and was the Olean Village Clerk for six years. She was a Scout Den Leader and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Joyce volunteered many hours for local events and charities and was known as the "Town Grandma". She enjoyed crafting and cooking, but most of all she cherished the memories made with her family. She is survived by her children: Miachel Smith (Tina) of Olean, Donna Whittle (Harold) of High Point, Bill Smith (Lori) of Eldon, Roger Smith (Taffy) of Eugene and Todd Demoff (Kim) of Mt. Ida, Arkansas; siblings: Beverly Warren (Bud), Kenny Montavy (Debbie) and LaDonna Way (Clifford); 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Mearl; grandson: Terrill Joseph Whittle; and siblings: Leonard "Sonny" Montavy, Michael Montavy, Daniel Montavy, Raymond Montavy, Earlene Barker, Larry Montavy and Carol Brown. Friends will be received from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Millard-Rekus Family Funeral Chapel with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Greenmore Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to National Kidney Foundation
. Arrangements are under the direction of Millard-Rekus Family Funeral Chapel, 902 East North Street, Eldon, Missouri 65026 (573) 392-3351. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com
.