Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Joyce Elaine Siler


1949 - 2019
Joyce Elaine Siler Obituary
Joyce Elaine Siler Joyce Elaine (Winn) Siler, age 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at home in Lee's Summit, MO. Services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, Lees Summit, Missouri, on Friday, August 15, 2019. Visitation at 1:00 followed by a funeral at 2. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the MS Society or the . She was born in Carrollton, Missouri, January 31, 1949. She was the daughter of the late Richard S. Winn and Edith Ann (Valbracht) Winn. She graduated from UMKC with a BS in education and from Webster University with a masters and specialist degree. Joyce started her teaching career in Lee Summit, Missouri and was an elementary teacher and library media specialist for many years in the Raytown Missouri School District, retiring in 2013. She married Jon M. Siler June 7th, 1970. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, one daughter, Amanda (Mike) Richardson of Port Richey, Florida, a daughter-in-law, Hillary (Matt) Engler of Lee Summit, Missouri, four sisters, five grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Joyce and Jon's son, Stuart William Siler, predeceased her. She will be missed by her large extended family, numerous friends and colleagues.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2019
