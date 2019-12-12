Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
611 Chestnut
Belton, MO 64012
(816) 322-2995
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Lord of Love Lutheran Church
8306 E 171st St
Belton, MO
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord of Love Lutheran Church
8306 E 171st St
Belton, MO
View Map
Joyce Hankins Obituary
Joyce Hankins Our beloved Joyce Hankins, 86, of Raymore, MO and formerly of Mobridge, SD, left us for a better world with God and her parents, Doc and Erna Spiry on December 9th, 2019. Joyce is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gale C Hankins and her children, Bill (Angela) Hankins, Jim Hankins, and Crysti Hankins, her brother, Bill (Patty) Spiry, 5 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Joyce was a licensed pilot and an avid horsewoman. She attended Stephens College, graduating in 1953 with a major in Music and minor in Early Childhood Education. She sang Contralto with Sunrise Choir and Stephens College Choir, and later as a soloist with her church choir. Joyce and Gale enjoyed RV travel along the Alaskan Highway, into the Copper Canyon and along the Baja Peninsula in Mexico. Joyce will be greatly missed by all. Visitation at 10am followed by a Service at 11am, Friday, December 13th at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 8306 E 171st St, Belton, MO 64012, followed by a burial at Belton Cemetery, 710 S Scott Ave, Belton, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 12, 2019
