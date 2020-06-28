Joyce Lott Joyce C Lott, 84, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at 10 am, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Joyce was born on November 2, 1935 in Kansas City, MO to Gary Baltis, Sr. of Kansas City, MO and Marthe Julie (Beauchet) Baltis of Chaource, France. She was the youngest of 8 children. Joyce graduated from Westport Highschool in 1954 and graduated from the University of Missouri where she earned her teaching degree. Joyce was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. She took a teaching position in St Louis, Missouri where she met her husband Robert ("Bob") Lott. They were married in 1962. She retired from teaching to be a stay at home mom in 1964. She went back to work at the Jones Store until her retirement in 1997 at which time she enjoyed watching her grandchildren. Joyce enjoyed playing games, the piano and playing tennis at Nall Hills Country Club, Brookridge Country club and Indian Woods Racquet Club and had a big heart for all animals. She was preceded in his death by her mother and father, husband Bob Lott, four brothers, Gary Baltis, Jr., John Robert ("Bob") Baltis, Jacques Baltis and Georges Baltis, a sister, Helene Jault of Jeugny, France, and a nephew Chris Lott, of St. Louis. She is survived by her three children Bob and Lori Lott, of Overland Park, KS; Jeff Lott, of Olathe, KS; and Julie and Scott Johnson, of Lenexa, as well as 7 grandchildren who adored her dearly. She is also survived by her two sisters Jacqueline Natsch of Jefferson City, MO, June Power of Alpharetta, GA, two sisters-in-law Diana Lott of O'Fallon, MO and Dolores Baltis of Myrtle Trace, South Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice House Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145 or Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.