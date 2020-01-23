|
|
Joyce N. McDaniel Joyce N. McDaniel passed away peacefully on Jan 19, 2020 with family by her side. Joyce was born Oct 1, 1934 to George and Katherine (Stockbridge) Barron in KCMO and moved with her family to Tuscumbia, MO when she was in high school. She attended KU and later worked for Farmer's Insurance. She married Gene A. McDaniel on Christmas Day 1966. Joyce loved animals, volunteered at Wayside Waifs and provided pet-sitting services for families. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and often looked back fondly at their many adventures together. No matter the occasion or short notice, she cooked amazing dinners that always supplied her family and friends with a full tummy and a welcoming heart. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by 2 step-children: Carol (McDaniel) Palazzolo and her husband Gerald; Gene McDaniel Jr. and his wife Patti; her step-grandchildren Brian Buckley, Michael Buckley and his wife Karina; Dana and Jordan McDaniel; and 3 great-grandchildren: Truman, Marcella and Felix Buckley. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020