Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce N. McDaniel


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce N. McDaniel Obituary
Joyce N. McDaniel Joyce N. McDaniel passed away peacefully on Jan 19, 2020 with family by her side. Joyce was born Oct 1, 1934 to George and Katherine (Stockbridge) Barron in KCMO and moved with her family to Tuscumbia, MO when she was in high school. She attended KU and later worked for Farmer's Insurance. She married Gene A. McDaniel on Christmas Day 1966. Joyce loved animals, volunteered at Wayside Waifs and provided pet-sitting services for families. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and often looked back fondly at their many adventures together. No matter the occasion or short notice, she cooked amazing dinners that always supplied her family and friends with a full tummy and a welcoming heart. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by 2 step-children: Carol (McDaniel) Palazzolo and her husband Gerald; Gene McDaniel Jr. and his wife Patti; her step-grandchildren Brian Buckley, Michael Buckley and his wife Karina; Dana and Jordan McDaniel; and 3 great-grandchildren: Truman, Marcella and Felix Buckley. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -