Joyce Newcomer Gosnell Joyce Newcomer Gosnell died 9/9/19 at age 89. Her sense of humor, intelligence, adventurous and curious nature, kindness and common sense made this a better world, and has left all of us better people. A private gathering will be held at a later date. The family asks that you honor Joyce's memory by being kind, generous or patient when it might be easier to do otherwise. Rather than flowers, consider a donation to these worthy causes: CASA of Johnson & Wyandotte Counties, 6950 Squibb Rd Suite 300, Mission, KS 66202, Habitat for Humanity Kansas City Missouri Office, 1423 E. Linwood, Kansas City, MO 64109, The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, 5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66104 or The Parkinson Foundation of the Heartland, 8900 State Line Rd #320, Leawood, KS 66206. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019