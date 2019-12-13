|
|
Joyce Paul Bresette Jr. Paul passed away on Mon., December 11, 2019. Paul was a lifelong Kansas City resident and was born on Feb. 19, 1937 to Joyce Paul Bresette, Sr. and Dorothy "Bobbie" Fleenor. He went to high school at Bishop Hogan and graduated in 1954. Paul excelled in athletics; particularly football and baseball where he was named 'All-City QB' as it was known then and played Ban Johnson and American Legion baseball through his early years. He went on to play football for a short time at St. Benedict's College and served in the US Navy Reserve before marrying the love of his life, Carol Joyce "Joy" Reynolds. Paul was a devout Catholic and worked hard with Mom to put all seven of his children through a Catholic education. Paul worked and managed for some of the finest grocers in K.C. and later proudly owned his own Piggly Wiggly, which later changed to Bresette's Sunfresh Marketplace. After Paul's retirement he spent time with Mom and the grandchildren until her unexpected early passing in 2003. Dad's gift for conversation, and yearning for camaraderie and reminiscing led him back to his childhood and high school friends at his favorite hangouts, Bogey's and Jess and Jim's, and he could always be heard saying, "Do I know you, did you grow up in KC, did you go to Hogan?". Paul is survived by his brothers Chuck Bresette and John Faith, his children Mary, Ruthie, Paul (Stacey), Sandy (Dan), Jeff (Gina), Dennis (Melissa) and Cy (Shannon), along with 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Bubba". Celebration of Life will be Sat., Dec. 14 at 9:00 AM beginning with the Rosary and Visitation, followed by the Mass and Funeral at 10:30 AM at St. Regis Catholic Church, 8941 James A. Reed Rd., KCMO 64138 and burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Friends and family (everyone) are welcome back to St. Regis afterwards to share, laugh and celebrate Paul's "Bubba's" wonderful life.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 13, 2019