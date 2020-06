Joyce Schmidt Langtry Joyce Schmidt Langtry, 82, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly, June 9.Born in Atchison KS; married Dick Langtry 1959, Kearney NE; lived in N Highlands CA, then Colo Springs before moving to Overland Park KS 1997 to be closer totheir grandkids; Preceded in death by Retired Senior Master Sergeant Dick Langtry; leaves behind her sons Rick (Karen), Mick (Leslie), grandkids Elise Dennis (Connor), Keith, Shelby and Sarah, great-grandkids Sloane and Jude, brother Jim Schmidt (Vicki) as well as nieces and a nephew. No public services. In lieu of flowers please donate to Wayside Waifs or American Cancer Society . Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com