Joyce Schmidt Langtry
1959 - 2020
Joyce Schmidt Langtry Joyce Schmidt Langtry, 82, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly, June 9.Born in Atchison KS; married Dick Langtry 1959, Kearney NE; lived in N Highlands CA, then Colo Springs before moving to Overland Park KS 1997 to be closer totheir grandkids; Preceded in death by Retired Senior Master Sergeant Dick Langtry; leaves behind her sons Rick (Karen), Mick (Leslie), grandkids Elise Dennis (Connor), Keith, Shelby and Sarah, great-grandkids Sloane and Jude, brother Jim Schmidt (Vicki) as well as nieces and a nephew. No public services. In lieu of flowers please donate to Wayside Waifs or American Cancer Society. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
