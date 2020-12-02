1/1
Joyce Sherman Douglas Comfort
1931 - 2020
November 26, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Joyce Marie Sherman Douglas Comfort, 89, of Kansas City, MO, passed away November 26th, 2020, at St. Luke's North Hospital. She was born in St. Joseph, MO, February 5th, 1931. She graduated high school in 1948 from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in St. Joseph and earned her Bachelor of Education at NW Missouri State. Her first teaching assignment was at Everett Grade School in St. Joseph. Joyce retired from the Kansas City School District in the early 90's after teaching at Garfield Elementary and Northeast Middle School and spent many years prior to that teaching in Kansas City Catholic schools.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ferne Sherman, her husband Jack Comfort, her sister Carol Anderson, and her daughter Laura McGlocklin. She is survived by her children, Mark Douglas (Karen) of Houston, TX, Susan Marx of Kansas City, MO, Carol Price of Boise, ID, Steve Douglas (Sharon) of Kansas City, MO, Paul Douglas of Buda, TX; stepson Jim Comfort (Rose Mary) of Lenexa, KS; 10 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Bob Anderson of Omaha, NE; her Anderson and Douglas nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Primrose Retirement Community for their dedication and friendship to our mother, and a special thank you to the 4th floor nurses of St. Luke's Northland for their compassionate and exceptional care these last few days.
In light of COVID and in an abundance of caution, the family will hold a service for Joyce at a later date this spring. Donations in Joyce's name can be made to St. Patrick's Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr, KCMO 64116. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Joyce will always have a special in my heart. I enjoyed getting to know her over the past 2 years at Primrose! Joyce loved her family and told wonderful stories about her life. Rest In Peace !
Melinda Leed
