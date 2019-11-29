|
Joyce Eileen Whitsitt Joyce E. (Hoffman) Whitsitt, 67, of Lee's Summit, Mo passed away November 24, 2019 at Research Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 4-6pm at the Bridge Space in Lee's Summit, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Joyce was born July 6, 1952 in Independence, MO to Harry and Ruth Hoffman. She graduated from Lexington High School. She went on to complete her Bachelors in Math from Central Missouri State, where she met her husband James (Steve) Whitsitt. The couple married June 8, 1973 and started their life together in Lee's Summit, MO. Steve and Joyce had two children, Greg and Marla, and were blessed with five grandchildren. Joyce spent her career as a computer programmer and was the owner of Gomer's Lee's Summit, along with her husband, until the couple retired in January 2019. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; mother in-law, Doris Whitsitt; and son in-law, Tony Rischling. Survivors include her husband, James Stephen Whitsitt; son, Greg (Mandy) Whitsitt; daughter, Marla Rischling; 5 grandkids; father in-law, J. Eldon Whitsitt; brother, Ronnie (Betty) Hoffman; sister in-law, Vickie Whitsitt; brothers in-law, John (Kim) Whitsitt and Bruce (Debbie) Whitsitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2019