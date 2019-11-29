Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Whitsitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Whitsitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Whitsitt Obituary
Joyce Eileen Whitsitt Joyce E. (Hoffman) Whitsitt, 67, of Lee's Summit, Mo passed away November 24, 2019 at Research Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 4-6pm at the Bridge Space in Lee's Summit, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Joyce was born July 6, 1952 in Independence, MO to Harry and Ruth Hoffman. She graduated from Lexington High School. She went on to complete her Bachelors in Math from Central Missouri State, where she met her husband James (Steve) Whitsitt. The couple married June 8, 1973 and started their life together in Lee's Summit, MO. Steve and Joyce had two children, Greg and Marla, and were blessed with five grandchildren. Joyce spent her career as a computer programmer and was the owner of Gomer's Lee's Summit, along with her husband, until the couple retired in January 2019. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; mother in-law, Doris Whitsitt; and son in-law, Tony Rischling. Survivors include her husband, James Stephen Whitsitt; son, Greg (Mandy) Whitsitt; daughter, Marla Rischling; 5 grandkids; father in-law, J. Eldon Whitsitt; brother, Ronnie (Betty) Hoffman; sister in-law, Vickie Whitsitt; brothers in-law, John (Kim) Whitsitt and Bruce (Debbie) Whitsitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -