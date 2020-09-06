Joyce Willibey Joyce Willibey passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1941, the daughter of Hazel Steele and Joe Pendley, and the sister of Don, Joanne, Patty, and Jane. She was a twin, and she and Jane got into mischief many times over the years, from skipping out of grade school to getting "pizened" at the Ozark Inn. Joyce grew up in Miami, Oklahoma and graduated from Miami High School. She and Jane formed a sister act, singing songs from "Sisters" (from White Christmas) to Patsy Cline. She met her future husband and the love of her life, Bob Willibey, in Miami, where Bob managed the local Goodyear store. Joyce and Bob raised two sons together and had many, many good times in their 44 years of marriage before Bob passed in 2003. She was lucky enough to visit some of the great capitals of the world in her travels. Joyce loved watching her kids and grandkids play various sports (AND WAS VERY VOCAL). She was a diehard Kansas City Royals fan and a diehard Democrat. She knew a snake-oil salesman when she saw him. Some Joyceisms: "I know what I know," "Mess around, mess around, soon you won't be around," and "You can do anything you want to, but first you have to want to." Joyce was a wonderful mother and wife, and she worked hard to keep a lovely home for her family. When she was in her thirties, she began taking ballet and tap at Myldred Lyons Studio of Dance and formed many friendships there over the years. Joyce also made many friends as she worked in cosmetic sales at department stores including The Jones Store Company and Macy's. Joyce leaves behind her two sons, Dave (Nancy) Willibey of Lee's Summit, MO, and Steve (Jeannie) Willibey of Kansas City, MO; She also leaves three grandchildren, Jessica (Dave) Roeseler, St. Louis, MO; Kyle (Taryn) Willibey, Lenexa, KS; and Emma Willibey, Tulsa, OK, as well as three great-grandchildren, Brooks, Cameron, and Hudson. Joyce was predeceased by her twin sister, Jane of Lee's Summit, MO, Joanne Harrison of Littleton, CO, Patty Herriage of Fort Worth, TX, and is survived by her brother, Don Pendley of Miami, OK. She was one of a kind, and we will always miss her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private.