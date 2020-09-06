1/
Joyce Willibey
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Willibey Joyce Willibey passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1941, the daughter of Hazel Steele and Joe Pendley, and the sister of Don, Joanne, Patty, and Jane. She was a twin, and she and Jane got into mischief many times over the years, from skipping out of grade school to getting "pizened" at the Ozark Inn. Joyce grew up in Miami, Oklahoma and graduated from Miami High School. She and Jane formed a sister act, singing songs from "Sisters" (from White Christmas) to Patsy Cline. She met her future husband and the love of her life, Bob Willibey, in Miami, where Bob managed the local Goodyear store. Joyce and Bob raised two sons together and had many, many good times in their 44 years of marriage before Bob passed in 2003. She was lucky enough to visit some of the great capitals of the world in her travels. Joyce loved watching her kids and grandkids play various sports (AND WAS VERY VOCAL). She was a diehard Kansas City Royals fan and a diehard Democrat. She knew a snake-oil salesman when she saw him. Some Joyceisms: "I know what I know," "Mess around, mess around, soon you won't be around," and "You can do anything you want to, but first you have to want to." Joyce was a wonderful mother and wife, and she worked hard to keep a lovely home for her family. When she was in her thirties, she began taking ballet and tap at Myldred Lyons Studio of Dance and formed many friendships there over the years. Joyce also made many friends as she worked in cosmetic sales at department stores including The Jones Store Company and Macy's. Joyce leaves behind her two sons, Dave (Nancy) Willibey of Lee's Summit, MO, and Steve (Jeannie) Willibey of Kansas City, MO; She also leaves three grandchildren, Jessica (Dave) Roeseler, St. Louis, MO; Kyle (Taryn) Willibey, Lenexa, KS; and Emma Willibey, Tulsa, OK, as well as three great-grandchildren, Brooks, Cameron, and Hudson. Joyce was predeceased by her twin sister, Jane of Lee's Summit, MO, Joanne Harrison of Littleton, CO, Patty Herriage of Fort Worth, TX, and is survived by her brother, Don Pendley of Miami, OK. She was one of a kind, and we will always miss her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved