|
|
Juan Castillo Juan J Castillo, 87, formerly of Overland Park, Kansas; passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Juan leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Carmen M Castillo; his four children: Peter Castillo (Jill), Lois Campbell (Mark), Daniel Castillo and JJ Castillo; as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Juan was retired from the U.S. Dept. of Labor - ETA & served 25 years on the Johnson County Sheriff's Board. To leave condolences, please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019