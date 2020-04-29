|
Juan Martinez Juan F. Martinez, 83, of Kansas City, KS, passed away, Saturday April 25, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Juan was born August 21, 1936 in Mexico. He was passionate about his immediate family, especially, his grandchildren and work. Juan was preceded in death by a daughter, Letisia, in 1987 and his wife of over 40 years, Eva, in 2015. Survivors include his sons, Jose Martinez; John (Courtney) Martinez; Francisco Martinez; daughters, Jessica (Juan) Vera; Esperanza Martinez; Martha Martinez; Yolanda Martinez; Elvia Martinez; Blanca Medina; 2 brothers, 5 sisters, 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Kansas City Kansas Huggers, 5033 State Ave. Kansas City, Kansas 66102. Juan will be laid to rest next to his wife and daughter in a private family ceremony at Maple Hill Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020