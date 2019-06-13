Juanita Brison Juanita (Dodd) Brison, age 88, of Grandview, Missouri, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Lee's Summit, Missouri She was born October 1, 1930 in Sturkie, (Fulton), Arkansas. She was the daughter of James Clyde and Roxie Elizabeth (McLain) Dodd. She grew up in Arkansas and graduated from Salem (Arkansas) High School in 1949. She married Charles Brison July 28th, 1952 in Salem, (Fulton), Arkansas and they established their home in Kansas City, Missouri until moving to Grandview in March 1969. To this union there were three children born - daughter Deborah and sons Charles, Jr. and Roger Keith. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers - James Conrad, Lothus Boyd, Clifford Ray, and Jimmy Lee, husband Charlie in 2002, sons Charles, Jr. in 2007 and Roger Keith in 1962. A devoted Christian, Juanita was a faithful church member and in adulthood attended Southside Christian Church (Kansas City, Missouri), First Christian Church of Grandview, Missouri (now Southview Christian Church), New Hope Christian Church in Belton, Missouri and had been a member of Legacy Christian Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri since 2007. Juanita loved reading Christian fiction, listening to Alan Jackson, shopping at Dollar Tree and rooting for the Kansas City Royals. Survivors include Debbie and her husband Joe Mack, grandchildren Angie Mack, Melissa and Michael White and great-grandchildren, Emma, Jessa, Luke, and Remy Brents and Nathan White, and Lauren Mack; daughter-in-Law Kim Brison, grandchildren Jake and Kendall Brison and expected great-grandson, Kalli and Nino Anello, and Jessie Brison. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins as well as lifelong friends Richard and Barbara FitzGerald and Boyce and Christine Chesnut and the many kids, both little and not so little, who called her "Grandma Brison". A Visitation will be held from 9:30am to 11:00am followed by an 11:00am Funeral Service on Saturday, June 15 at Legacy Christian Church, 2150 East Langsford Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64063. Memorial contributions may be made to Alpha Christian Children's Home, P.O. Box 727, Perry, Kansas 66073.



