Juanita Faye Collins Juanita Faye Collins of Kansas City, KS, passed away March 23rd, 2020, in her home at Plaza Towers Apartments. She was born January 12th, 1941, in Bigheart (Barnsdall), Osage County, Oklahoma, daughter of the late Isaac Nelson and Myrtle (Cole) Collins. She was retired from a long-time career at the Kansas City, Kansas Housing Authority that she enjoyed very much, made many memories, and met many friends that she loved dearly and remembered fondly. Juanita was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Jean (Buie) Sams of Kansas City, KS and significant other Phillip Dale Pope, as well as her closest siblings Joe Collins of Coffeyville, KS, Martha (Collins) and brother-in-law Melvin McGehee of Russellville, AR, and Roy Collins of Kansas City, KS. Survivors include her beloved grandchildren Brian D. Harris (son of Brian Dean Harris of Dearborn, MO), Michael John Sams, Jr. (son of Michael John Sams, Sr.), Ashley Nicole Pope (daughter of the late Phillip Dale Pope), as well as great-grandchildren Janell Lucille Sams, River Liam Baugher, Nathan Carter Sowers, and Angel Sams-Torres. She is also survived by Fran (Busby) Collins - sister-in-law and brother Roy's widow, long-time best friends Mary and Jerry Horton - all of Kansas City, KS, as well as ex-husband and Tracy's father, Gene Austin Buie of Hutchinson, KS, and many half-siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family, mostly in the Barnsdall, OK, and Russellville, AR, areas. Memorial has been based on private one-on-one visitations. Cremation was arranged through Highland Park Funeral Home in Kansas City, KS. Juanita will be missed by many, particularly by her grandson Brian with whom she was very close and for whom she was a major inspiration, but we all know she lives on amongst and within us in spirit and always will.



