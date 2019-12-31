|
|
Juanita June Thomas Juanita June Thomas passed away on Dec. 28, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on November 12, 1924 in Kansas City, Kansas to Clifford and Lucy Thomas. Juanita was a lifelong resident of Kansas City and graduated from Wyandotte High School. She worked for Western Union and later for KU Medical Center. Juanita is survived by her sister and brother: Donna Thomas Dudley and Marvin Thomas his wife, Mary; and by her nieces, nephews and other relatives. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford & Lucy Thomas, her brother, Clifford Thomas, Jr., and her sister, Emma Jo Washburn. Juanita was an active member of First Baptist Church in Kansas City, KS all her life. She was a dedicated Christian who did her best to live the life of a Christian. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to: First Baptist Church, 2900 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, Kansas. Funeral services will be held at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3rd, 2020, with a visitation at 9:40 a.m. at the Funeral Home before the service. Burial will follow the funeral service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. Condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019