Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Juanita's life story with friends and family

Share Juanita's life story with friends and family

Juanita Lopez Florez 100, passed Aug. 1, 2020. Visitation: Aug. 6, at 10am at Highland Park Funeral Home, Kansas City, KS. Graveside services will follow at 11AM at Highland Park Cem. Arr. Highland Park Funeral Home, 913 371-0699



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store