Juanita May Hackworth Obituary
Juanita May Hackworth Juanita May Hackworth, 81, of Kansas City, Kansas left this "boring" earth to go dancing in Heaven on March 2, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Juanita is survived by her daughters, Tammy Vela (Mateo), and Connie Osborn (John); son, Bobby Hackworth (Allison); Grandchildren, Tiffany May Haynes (Tommy), Tim Tripp (Stephanie), Tom Tripp (Raquel), Emily Hackworth and Dylan Hackworth; great grandchildren, Joseph Lee Mojica, Tanner Haynes, Gavin Tripp, Kenneth Haynes, Tommy Tripp, Jr., Kiyah Tripp and Nick Henry. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Kenneth Hackworth; mother, May Riley; father, Robert Riley; 2 brothers, Charles and Richard; and sister, Darlene Lowenstein. She loved to dance and was the life of the party. She was the ultimate "kid collector" always making sure everyone was warm, clothed, fed and loved. Please visit Juanita's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2019
