Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Juanita Roark


Juanita Roark Obituary
Juanita Roark Juanita Roark, 80, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on April 24, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10-11am Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Mass will begin at 11am. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Juanita was born the daughter of Ynes and Aurelia Bernal on June 12, 1938 on a farm in Crookston, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica Roark; and 5 great grandchildren. Juanita is survived by her husband, John Roark, Sr.; sons, John Roark, Jr. and Chris Roark; daughters, Michele Garrett and Maria Roark; brothers, Alvino and Camilo Bernal; sister, Maria Jagetz; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 300, Chamberlin, SD 57325-0300 or ACCRF Foundation, P.O. Box 442, Needham, MA 02494. Please visit Juanita's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019
