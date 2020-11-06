Juanita Rosemarie Peterson
April 9, 1929 - November 4, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri -
Juanita Rosemarie Peterson, 91, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020.
Juanita (Rose) Peterson is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Duncan; her five children, Barry Peterson (Sue), Diane Whitaker (Joe), Randy Peterson, Dennis Peterson and Brian Peterson (Linda); 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a great-great grandson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding Rose in death are her husband, Dale D. Peterson, her parents and two brothers.
Juanita Rose was often called by either name most of her life. She was named Juanita after a romantic Spanish song from 1929, her birth year. Rose lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and IRS worker. With her beautiful, long fingers, she loved playing the piano. At an early age of five, she performed in a concert at the Kansas City Music Hall. She continued sharing music and song with family for more than eight decades. Rose had a passion for houseplants and flower gardening with several cottage gardens of every color imaginable. Rose enjoyed puzzles, games, cards and crossword puzzles, and her love of researching genealogy added to her full life.
Most of all, Rose loved her large family and enjoyed being surrounded by the smiles and laughter of fun times. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by a service celebrating Rose's life at 10:30 am, on Monday, November 9, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Monday at Swedesburg Cemetery in Morganville, KS. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com
. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.