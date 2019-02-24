Resources More Obituaries for Juanita Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Juanita Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers Juanita Scott Our sweet, beautiful mother, Juanita Scott, took God's hand and entered heaven on Wednesday, Feb., 20, 2019. She was just weeks away from turning 100 years old. We rejoice knowing because she had such a deep spiritual faith, she left us with no fear but the greatest anticipation of God's beautiful promise. She was not afraid. We celebrate this and it gives us such peace. To celebrate her extraordinary life, we will gather at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 95th and Wornall Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Visitation will be from 10 11 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Mom was so much fun and extremely funny without having the slightest idea of her humor. She was a true beauty inside and out. She was a witness to Christ every single day of her life. Her voice was soft, her touch was gentle. She was kind, happy and loved her family so deeply. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy. She surrounded herself with beauty and amazing dear friends. She loved Chicos and chocolate. She taught us simply by living her life. We watched and we learned. She taught us about grace on her last day. Mom was born April 10, 1919 in Marceline, Missouri to Gilbert Owen and Mae Grace Huff. She had three brothers, Bill, Bud and Bob and her baby sister, Joan, who survives her. She married Jimmy Bunton from Macon, Missouri in July of 1938. They had two children, Gary and Sydna. They enjoyed a wonderful family life. She married Howard Scott in 1983. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage until Howard's death in 2013. Howard had two children, Howard Jr. and Paula. Mom was so blessed to share her life with two wonderful husbands. She loved them both dearly at two beautifully different times in her life. Mom is survived by her children, Gary (Cheryl) Bunton, Sydna (Tom) Mullane; Howard's son and daughter, Howard and Paula Scott; grandchildren Ryan (Ann) Bunton, Grant (Erica) Bunton, Dan (Janice) Mullane, Mickey (Julianne) Mullane, Brandy (Misty), Brandon (Luke); nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Joan Finney, nieces, nephews and many lovely dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, husbands Jimmy and Howard, and many dear friends. Our family deeply appreciates the love, friendships and beautiful care she embraced at the Brookdale Overland Park 119 where Mom lived for seven years. We are also deeply grateful to Brookdale Hospice who cared for Mom with beautiful compassion to the end. Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Presbyterian Church or Brookdale Hospice. Godspeed sweet, beautiful girl. You are there!



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries