Juanita Sherrell Green 76, Warrensburg, Mo, passed away Sept. 1, 2020. A memorial service is planned for Sept. 26, 5:00 PM at Independence Seventh-day Adventist Church, 13305 Kemper Ave., Independence, Mo 64050. Arr. Heartland



