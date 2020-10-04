Juanita Teske
December 6, 1924 - September 24, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Juanita Mae Teske (Davidson), 95, transcended to heaven Sept. 24, 2020, in Overland Park, KS. Juanita (Nita) was born Dec. 6, 1924 in Mishawaka, IN to Robert C. and Nellie L. (Sims) Davidson. She grew up in Plainview, TX and attended college at Texas Tech University, Lubbock. Later in life, she attended Rockhurst University, Kansas City, MO. She retired from Water District No. 1. For many years, she worked part time as an astrologist and enjoyed interpreting astrology charts to clients and family members. She also was an integral part of the Psychic Investigations group for the greater Kansas City metro area. She enjoyed being a grandmother and great grandmother. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; sister Bobby Nelle; brother Robert Coleman Jr.;. and husband, Darrel D. Teske of 61 years. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Evitt and Ross (Serena) Teske; four grandchildren, Octavia (Toby) Vonderheyde, Gabriel (Michelle) Coon, Forrest Teske and Katherine Elizabeth Marie Teske; three great-grandchildren, Arielle, Tegan and Ella.
A Celebration of Life will be virtual streamed from 2 PM to 4 PM Sun. Oct. 11 on Chapel Hill-Butler's Facebook Page. View Juanita's online website for further instructions and to leave condolences at chapelhill-butler.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Church of Overland Park, 535 N. Mur-Len Road, Ste. A, Olathe, KS 66062 or to KC Symphony, 1703 Wyandotte, Ste. 200, Kansas City, MO 64108, kcsymphony.org
