McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Judi Cecelia (Skates) Allegri

Judi Cecelia (Skates) Allegri Obituary
Judi Cecelia Skates Allegri Judi Cecelia Skates Allegri, 76 passed away at her home May 19, 2019. Judi was born March 11, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to Joseph Orma and Audrey Cecelia (Phelon) Skates. She attended Hogan High School where she was a cheerleader and met her high school sweetheart, Michael Allegri. After high school, she went to work at Skates Belting and Supply Company for 58 years, her family business of 103 years which was recently sold. Judi is survived by her daughter, Leisa Martin and one granddaughter, Natalie Martin. Judi was preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p, Tuesday, May 28 at the Mc Gilley Midtown Chapel, where the rosary will prayed at 7:00 pm. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel. com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019
