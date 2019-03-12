Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Hwy 54 E
Wheatland, MO 65779
(417) 282-5534
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Fornelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Fornelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith A. Fornelli Obituary
Judith A. Fornelli Judith A. Fornelli, age 72, of Wheatland, MO (formerly of KC MO) passed away March 8, 2019. She had worked at Armco Steel for several years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Maxine Boyer; and her husband, William Fornelli. Survivors include her step-son, Greg Fornelli; her step-daughter, Cindy Fornelli; her sister, Carol and William Riddle; her niece, Megan Riddle; and grandchildren. Memorial services will be at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland, MO. Arrangements: Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland, MO 417-282-5534.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now