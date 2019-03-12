|
Judith A. Fornelli Judith A. Fornelli, age 72, of Wheatland, MO (formerly of KC MO) passed away March 8, 2019. She had worked at Armco Steel for several years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Maxine Boyer; and her husband, William Fornelli. Survivors include her step-son, Greg Fornelli; her step-daughter, Cindy Fornelli; her sister, Carol and William Riddle; her niece, Megan Riddle; and grandchildren. Memorial services will be at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland, MO. Arrangements: Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland, MO 417-282-5534.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2019