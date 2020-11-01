1/1
Judith A. Jungk
1948 - 2020
Judith A. Jungk
March 12, 1948 - October 29, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Judith Ann Jungk , of Leawood, Kansas, loving mother, sister, aunt and friend, left us for her heavenly home on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
She was born on March 12, 1948 to Walter and Loretta Jungk in Dubuque, IA. The family moved to Kansas City in 1950, joining the congregation St Elizabeth's Catholic Church. Judy graduated from St. Teresa's Academy, then earned her Bachelors in Education from Pittsburg State and her Masters in Education from Webster University.
Judy taught for over 30 years at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Lenexa, Kansas and Millcreek Elementary in the Shawnee Mission School District. She was a passionate and dedicated teacher who impacted thousands of young students throughout her career.
Her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her son, Christopher Jungk. Judy will be well remembered for her contagious laugh, generous nature and willingness to help anyone in need. She volunteered at Seton Center in Kansas City, MO for many years.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Loretta Jungk. She is survived by her son, Christopher Jungk, her brothers John Jungk (Venice, FL) and Bill Jungk (Orange, CA), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Judy will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Visitation will be from 9-10 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am and interment at Mount Moriah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Seton Center. Please share a memory or message of condolence at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
or

