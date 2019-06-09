|
|
Judith A. "Judy" Prather Judy Prather, 72, of Independence, MO, formerly of Kansas City, MO died June 5, 2019. Memorial services will be 7:00 pm Monday, June 10 at the McGilley Midtown Chapel. Visitation will be from 6-7 pm at the chapel. Judy was born June 26, 1946 in Aurora, MO to John and Gertrude (Cutler) Lozano. Judy attended Avila University and was an accountant in continuing medical education for St. Luke's Health Systems. In her spare time, Judy was a seamstress. She sewed many-a-dance costume for her daughter Jackie during her dance career. Judy was the ultimate "Backstage Mom"! Judy was preceded in death by her parents and former husband. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Payne of Kearney, MO; one sister, Linda Camacho (Melecio) of New Lenox, IL; one brother, John Lozano, Jr (Marie) of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren, Cornell Payne, Jr and Sofia Payne and several nieces and nephews. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019