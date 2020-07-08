1/1
Judith A. "Judy" Roberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. "Judy" Roberts Judy Vest Roberts, 88, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. Judy was an artistic, clever, upbeat, fun and outgoing woman. She was a skilled quilter, avid gardener, instinctive decorator, stylish, friendly and inquisitive. She had a zest for life. Judy was the widow of Clay "Bud" Roberts, Jr. They were married for 53 years. They had three children and dedicated themselves to their family, their real estate company and their community. They enjoyed camping trips, traveling and summers on the houseboat at Table Rock Lake. Judy was born May 5, 1932 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the younger daughter of Minnie Lucky and James Vest. She graduated from Wichita East High School in 1950, and attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After K-State she was an airline hostess for TWA, and then a draftsman for Howard, Needles, Tammen and Bergendoff Architects. Judy and Bud were married February 23, 1957 in La Grange, Illinois and then made their home in Kansas City, Kansas. It was agreed early on that they would support Kansas University athletics. Judy was active at First Pilgrim Congregational Church, the PTA, Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson County, Monday Club, Quilters Guild of Greater Kansas City and several bridge clubs. Judy was known for her interesting and beautiful handcrafted quilts. She would often donate or give them as gifts. She taught quilting in the Wyandotte County 4-H Club. Judy was competitive. She loved bridge, board games and organizing a wager while on the drive to a KU game. Judy loved her children and grandchildren. She faithfully supported her children's and grandchildren's activities. She had a gift for making her grandchildren feel exceptional. Judy planned events for each one and created special memories for them. Judy loved people, conversation, cooking and entertaining. She was kind, giving, and had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh. She will be missed. Judy is survived by her sister, Barbara Powers, her children Rusty Roberts (Joy), Reid Roberts (Marisa), Ruth Wilson (Duncan). She leaves her grandchildren Libby Wilson, Rylee Roberts, Brady Roberts and Wyatt Roberts. A visitation will be held at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, Kansas on Monday July 13th from noon to 1:30 p.m. Graveside Services will be 2:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd., Leavenworth, KS. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, social distancing would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved