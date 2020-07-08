Judith A. "Judy" Roberts Judy Vest Roberts, 88, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. Judy was an artistic, clever, upbeat, fun and outgoing woman. She was a skilled quilter, avid gardener, instinctive decorator, stylish, friendly and inquisitive. She had a zest for life. Judy was the widow of Clay "Bud" Roberts, Jr. They were married for 53 years. They had three children and dedicated themselves to their family, their real estate company and their community. They enjoyed camping trips, traveling and summers on the houseboat at Table Rock Lake. Judy was born May 5, 1932 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the younger daughter of Minnie Lucky and James Vest. She graduated from Wichita East High School in 1950, and attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After K-State she was an airline hostess for TWA, and then a draftsman for Howard, Needles, Tammen and Bergendoff Architects. Judy and Bud were married February 23, 1957 in La Grange, Illinois and then made their home in Kansas City, Kansas. It was agreed early on that they would support Kansas University athletics. Judy was active at First Pilgrim Congregational Church, the PTA, Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson County, Monday Club, Quilters Guild of Greater Kansas City and several bridge clubs. Judy was known for her interesting and beautiful handcrafted quilts. She would often donate or give them as gifts. She taught quilting in the Wyandotte County 4-H Club. Judy was competitive. She loved bridge, board games and organizing a wager while on the drive to a KU game. Judy loved her children and grandchildren. She faithfully supported her children's and grandchildren's activities. She had a gift for making her grandchildren feel exceptional. Judy planned events for each one and created special memories for them. Judy loved people, conversation, cooking and entertaining. She was kind, giving, and had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh. She will be missed. Judy is survived by her sister, Barbara Powers, her children Rusty Roberts (Joy), Reid Roberts (Marisa), Ruth Wilson (Duncan). She leaves her grandchildren Libby Wilson, Rylee Roberts, Brady Roberts and Wyatt Roberts. A visitation will be held at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, Kansas on Monday July 13th from noon to 1:30 p.m. Graveside Services will be 2:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd., Leavenworth, KS. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, social distancing would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
