Judith Adele Sorensen Judith Adele (Ashley) Sorensen passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Born on July 5, 1937, she was the first child to Dr. Ed and Donna Ashley. Raised in Chanute, Kansas, Judy was the oldest of three girls. Her sisters, Jean and Joan, provided great joy and entertainment during her childhood. Judy attended the University of Kansas where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. After college, Judy returned home, married and soon began building a family of her own with four wonderful children. In 1972, as a recent Divorcée, Judy made a big decision and moved the family to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she began a new chapter. There were challenges raising four children as a single mother, but also many great memories were created which made the journey special and worthwhile. Affectionately known as "Tootsie" to all, one of her greatest gifts was providing a Catholic education for her children. She also loved watching them grow and compete in sports over the years. As an easy-going fan, Tootsie was always light on post-game critique, less concerned about the outcome but rather her focus was more on how you carried yourself and sportsmanship on the field. Fortunately, we rarely embarrassed our mother! She had a great work ethic and was a true role model for her children. For over 30 years, she served as an Assistant to the Head Tennis Pro at Southern Hills Country Club. In 1980, she married Warner Harvey Sorensen, and in August 2019 they celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary. Warner and Tootsie always enjoyed their time togetherdate nights, listening to jazz music, trips to New Orleans and especially Christmas trips to Kansas City to see her three sons and grandchildren. In retirement, bridge became her passion where she obtained a junior master level designation. After Warner's death in October 2019, she moved to Kansas City in time for Thanksgiving. Her family will always treasure the time they had together in her final months. Thank you to all who provided care with special gratitude to her daughter Donna, and daughters-in-law, Lynne and Jill. Along with her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Warner, and first husband, Donald James Elder. Judy is survived by her four children: Ed (Lynne) Elder, Kansas City, MO; Todd (Jill) Elder, Prairie Village, KS; Eric Elder, Kansas City, MO and Donna (Phil) Barkley, Tulsa, OK; two sisters Jean Crawford, Scottsdale, AZ and Joan (Larry) Johnson, Kansas City, MO. Ten grandchildren, Ashley (William) Stout, Preston (Stevie), Hallie, Brooks, Mallory, Jackson, Ben, Ross, Jack, and Carter, and two great-grandchildren Evelyn and Greta Stout, nieces, nephews, many other relatives. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10:00 am Visitation Church, 5141 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64112.



