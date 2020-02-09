|
Judith "Judy" Ann Barrett Judith (Judy) Ann Barrett of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on February 6, 2020. She was a loving wife to her husband, Orville, of 54 years, and mother to her two children, Lorie and Steven, and grandmother to Michael, Zach, Ali and Sawyer. She was born and raised in Wichita, KS, where she graduated Southeast High School in 1961 and Southwestern College in Winfield, KS with a degree in Elementary Education in 1965. She met Orville when she pulled the chair from under him in Russian History at Southwestern. While Orville was stationed in the Navy, she taught and substitute taught in Pensacola, FL, Brunswick, GA, and San Diego, CA. After moving with her family to Kansas in 1970, she taught and substitute taught in the Shawnee Mission School District and later worked for Don Schrick, CPA. She and Orville raised their family in Overland Park. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and cherished her time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her annual reunion trips with her childhood girl friends, the Bluebirds. This group of ladies traveled to many cities across the United States. Although she was not a skier, she "endured" many family ski trips to CO over the years. Since 1972, she was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated volunteer for Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN) and Harvester's Back Snack program with Santa Fe Trail School, through Asbury. She was always thinking of others first. She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Dorothy Marvel. She is survived by her husband Orville, two children Lorie Venneman (Brent) of Leawood and Steven (Lyndsay) of Lakewood, CO, sisters Cynthia Swanson (Gary) and Sara Townsend (Bill), grandchildren Michael, Zach, Ali, and Sawyer, and numerous nieces and nephew. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Saturday, February 15th at Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Judy's name to Asbury United Methodist Church. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020