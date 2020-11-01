1/
Judith Ann Clark
1940 - 2020
Judith Ann Clark
October 29, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Judith (Judy) Clark, 80 died October 29th 2020 at home. Judith was born October 10, 1940 in Kansas City, MO. She was a devoted wife to James Clark for forty-one years and a mother of five children. She loved God and attended Summit View church of the Nazarene with her church family. Visitation from1:00-2:00pm followed by Funeral service 2:00pm, Wed., Nov. 4, Mt Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd, KCMO. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Wayside Waifs where she adopted her last furry companion.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mt Moriah Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
