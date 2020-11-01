Judith Ann ClarkOctober 29, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Judith (Judy) Clark, 80 died October 29th 2020 at home. Judith was born October 10, 1940 in Kansas City, MO. She was a devoted wife to James Clark for forty-one years and a mother of five children. She loved God and attended Summit View church of the Nazarene with her church family. Visitation from1:00-2:00pm followed by Funeral service 2:00pm, Wed., Nov. 4, Mt Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd, KCMO. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Wayside Waifs where she adopted her last furry companion.