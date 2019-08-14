Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Parish
503 3rd St SW
Puyallup, WA
Judith Ann Collette


1948 - 2019
Judith Ann Collette Obituary
Judith Ann Collette Judith Ann Collette passed away on Aug 28th, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington. She was born in Butler, PA on September 9th, 1948 to Floyd and Dorothy Snyder. After graduating as a Registered Nurse from Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing in 1969, she joined the Army Nursing Corps. She later settled in Kansas City, MO, living there for over 40 years. Judy and her husband Jim recently moved to Puyallup to be closer to their son. Judy was active in the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City as a lector and Eucharistic minister. She volunteered at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and more recently at Good Samaritan. Judy is survived by her husband Jim Collette, son Jason Collette and sister Jeanne Downs. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 23rd at 11 am at All Saints Parish 503 3rd St SW, Puyallup, WA 98371. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to All Saints Parish in Puyallup.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019
