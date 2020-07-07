Judith Ann Franiuk Judith Ann Franiuk "Judy", 80, of Kansas City Kansas, born September 3rd, 1939 to Sam and Nedra Dailey, second oldest of six children, passed away peacefully at her home on July 4th 2020 after a spirited fight with cancer. She died like how she lived life, surrounded by loved ones, and facing everything with kindness, humor, generosity, and strength. Judy was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Kansas and All Saints Parish. She had a nursing career at Providence Medical Center, which spanned 33 years of devoted service. After her nursing days, she was an active member in her community. Working with groups like neighborhood Watchdogs, food pantry, Polski Day committee, member of Holy Rosary Sodality, member of All Saints Choir. She loved gardening, traveling with friends and family, and loved writing poetry. She is preceded in death by her parents Sam and Nedra Dailey, her husband Raymond Franiuk, son-in-law Albert Cornelison. She is survived by two sons and two daughters (twins). John (Suzanne) Franiuk, Janet (Doug) Meyerholtz, Pamela (Albert) Cornelison, Paul (Lisa) Franiuk. Four sisters and one brother Dona (Virgil) Lawrence, Sandra (Gary) Molitor, Pat (Dan) Esarey, Susie (Orville) Burgess, Mike (Donna) Dailey. Four grandchildren, Judy Franiuk, Katie Franiuk, Samantha (Chris) Chumbley, and Maggie Franiuk; two great grandchildren, Leland and Harlan Chumbley. Also, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, along with many caring and loving neighbors. Services will be held July 10th at All Saints Parish, 811 Vermont, Kansas City, KS 66101 with Visitation at 10 am, Rosary at 10:45, with Funeral Mass to follow at 11 am. Entombment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care or All Saints Parish. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
