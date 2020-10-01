Judith Anne Marx
November 16, 1947 - September 28, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Judy Anne (Nelson) Marx, 72, of Prairie Village, KS went to her heavenly home on September 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS, on Friday, October 2nd at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. The Mass will be livestreamed https:stannpv.org/judymarx.
Judy was born on November 16, 1947 in Kansas City, MO to the delight of Margaret and Oscar Nelson on their 11th wedding anniversary. A lifelong Kansas City native, Judy attended Visitation Catholic School and St. Theresa's Academy. She met the love of her life and husband of 53 years Kenny, while both were still in grade school. The two have been inseparable for 63 years.
She adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them at the lake, the pool, shopping and sleep overs. Fishing was one of her favorite activities at Elbow Lake in Minnesota, Lake of the Ozarks and Lake Viking. She had a love of music, especially Willie Nelson and The Beatles. She enjoyed playing video poker at the casinos in Las Vegas and Kansas City and had as many Royal Flushes as the number of Crappie she caught over the years. She was an amazing cook with her meatballs and spaghetti as a favorite dish which brought the whole family together. She was the hostess of all hostesses. Family and friends swarmed to her house on Thanksgiving, Christmas, 4th of July, and countless pool parties because everyone was always welcome.
Judy is preceded in death by her brother Thomas and daughter Kimberly. She is survived by her husband Kenny, sons Kenny and Ed (Katie), her grandchildren Trey, Victoria, Charlie, George, Tommy, Jack and Patrick, sisters Suzanne and Sherri and brother Bob, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to animal rescue Lucky13rescue.org
