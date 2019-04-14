Judith Anne (Palmquist) Peterson Judy passed away on March 29, 2019 from Pancreatic Cancer at the age of 80 with friends and family at her side. She was born on January 25, 1939 in Ithaca, New York to Edward and Virginia Palmquist. Her family spent a short time in Canada before settling in Columbia, Missouri. Judy graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Missouri and her Master of Education at Ohio University. Judy met her husband Dan in 1962, and the two were married on December 4, 1964. In 1972 they relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona where the raised their two children. Judy had a distinguished teaching career with the majority spent at Sechrist School in Flagstaff, AZ. Her primary focus was 1st grade and Special Education. She enjoyed spending summers on the beach at her parents' home in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In her free time,she was an avid tennis player, piano player, a great hostess to guests in her home, and affectionate grandmother. Judy and Dan enjoyed their retirement years in Sun City, Arizona, Anthem, Arizona, and Olathe, Kansas, before moving to Denver, Colorado last year. Judy will be fondly remembered as a kind and loving person, with a soft spot for children and animals, always offering her time and attention to those in need. Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Daniel Peterson; children,Juli (Kevin) Grossman, Lloyd (Jennifer) Peterson; grandchildren, Jaden, Dax and Blaze Grossman, Allison, Anna and Nicholas Peterson; brothers, Robert (Judy) and William (Genevieve) Palmquist;many nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. A Rosary prayer service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday May 16, and we will celebrate her life at a funeral mass on Friday May 17th at 10:00 am, both at the Divine Mercy Parish, 555 West Main, Gardner, KS 66030. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Judy Peterson to the CU Foundation online at https://giving.cu.edu, or by mail to the CU Foundation, P.O. Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217-9155. Please share memories and condolences by visiting www.HoranCares.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary