Judith (Brown) Lillis Judith Brown Lillis died Friday, June 12th at home with her husband, family and beloved dog Manley by her side. Dan and Judy were brought together 40 wonderful years ago. Dan suggests donations in Judy's name to the Arts Center of Yates County in Penn Yan, NY where Ruth, Judy's mother was a long-time contributor or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Full obituary and to leave condolences visit www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
