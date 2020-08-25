1/
Judith D. Mynatt
1941 - 2020
Judith D. Mynatt Judith Diane (Lake) Mynatt, 79, a longtime Liberty resident, joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on August 20, 2020, surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Tuesday, August 25, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 26, at Glenridge Cemetery, State Road B and Shepherd Road, Liberty. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Judy's church, Trinity Christian Center, 5005 North Brighton, Kansas City, MO 64119. Judy was born May 26, 1941, in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from Park Hill High School. Judy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jerry W. Mynatt, on October 7, 1960. They spent nearly 60 years together, and were parents to three children. Judy worked many years in food service, retiring from William Jewell College. She also spent years caring for children in her home...hundreds through the years. Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Ada Hardwick and her husband Leo; father, Arthur Lake; and siblings, Lonie Hardwick and Linda Stidham. Survivors include her husband, Jerry; children, Jerry Mynatt II (Staci), Kelly Dearinger and Susan Burchette (Jason); grandchildren, Tim Mynatt, Bradley Mynatt (Carly), Hayley Auxier (Austin), Cheyenne Dearinger (Skye), Hannah Mynatt and Johnny Burchette; six great grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Reed, Connie Steiner, Phyllis Barker and Joyce Gass; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Many thanks to the staff of Liberty Hospital Hospice for their loving care and support shown to Judy in her final days. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
AUG
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glenridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
