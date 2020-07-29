1/1
Judith DeBaene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith DeBaene Judith L. (Chrisman) DeBaene, 80, Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial is 11:00 AM Friday, July 31st, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. A visitation will be 6-8 PM Thursday, July 30th, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Clay County Clothes Closet, 3939 N Cleveland Ave, Kansas City, MO 64117. Judy was a life-long resident of Kansas City. She was a graduate of 1958 graduate of North East High School-Go Vikings! Judy was a 55 year member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Chrisman and Alice (Murray) Chrisman Weaver; husband, Joseph DeBaene; older brother, Bishop J.D. Sherman; and a younger sister, Joyce (Sherman) Vrchotta. Survivors include her children, Ken (Lisa Paley) DeBaene, Karen (Ron) Whiteley, Kay (Ron, deceased) Brewer, and Kevin (Karmen) DeBaene; sister, Betty (Sherman) Gadvilus; and sister-in-law Juliet Sherman; and 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. (McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved