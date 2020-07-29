Judith DeBaene Judith L. (Chrisman) DeBaene, 80, Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial is 11:00 AM Friday, July 31st, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. A visitation will be 6-8 PM Thursday, July 30th, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Clay County Clothes Closet, 3939 N Cleveland Ave, Kansas City, MO 64117. Judy was a life-long resident of Kansas City. She was a graduate of 1958 graduate of North East High School-Go Vikings! Judy was a 55 year member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Chrisman and Alice (Murray) Chrisman Weaver; husband, Joseph DeBaene; older brother, Bishop J.D. Sherman; and a younger sister, Joyce (Sherman) Vrchotta. Survivors include her children, Ken (Lisa Paley) DeBaene, Karen (Ron) Whiteley, Kay (Ron, deceased) Brewer, and Kevin (Karmen) DeBaene; sister, Betty (Sherman) Gadvilus; and sister-in-law Juliet Sherman; and 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. (McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
