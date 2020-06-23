Judith Eileen Kaltenstadler Judith Eileen Kaltenstadler, 75, a resident of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO. She was born July 23, 1944 in Boonville, MO to Louis and Lucile (Diehl) Stock. Judi received her undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri where she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society and graduated Summa Cum Laude. She then obtained her Masters of Education degree from University of Missouri-Kansas City. She taught High School English in Saint Clair, MO before teaching for the Lee's Summit School District. Judi was united in marriage to Wihelm "Bill" Kaltenstadler on May 6, 1978 in Boonville, MO. She enjoyed crafting, reading, traveling, cooking, and baking. Judi cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Bill Kaltenstadler of Lee's Summit, MO; daughter, Kristin Kaltenstadler Ayres and husband Neil of Loveland, OH; step-daughter, Barbara Gamez and husband Thomas of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Elliott, Marcus, and Nathaniel Ayres, Natalie Gamez Meyer and husband Garrett of Fort Worth, TX, Adrienne Gamez of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Ted Stock and wife Sandy of Wooldridge, MO, Richard Stock and wife Pattie of Pilot Grove, MO, Stephen Stock and wife Sandra of Camdenton, MO, David Stock and wife Glenda of Boonville, MO. Judi is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Lucile Stock; twin sisters, Darlene and Marlene Stock. Her family received friends and family from 5-7:00 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. A private funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Grove Lutheran Cemetery in Prairie Home, MO. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. Memories of Judi and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 23, 2020.