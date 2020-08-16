Judith Hoffelmeyer Ives Brainard Judy Ives Brainard was a compassionate wife and mother, a consummate professional and a staunch believer in giving back to her community. She passed away on July 14 after a long decline from Alzheimer's disease. Judy was born March 21, 1942, the only child of Chester Victor and Anna Kathyrn (Neugent) Hoffelmeyer. She was a native of St. Joseph, Missouri, where she lived her young life. Judy graduated from Lafayette High School and attended Northwestern Missouri State College. Her career began when she took a part-time secretarial position at Antioch Center in 1966, owned by what is now the Curry Investment Company. Her exceptional talent and dedication led to a 45 year career at the Curry Investment Company. Early on she built and managed the Antioch Shopper, a newspaper which eventually reached a circulation of more than 40,000 homes and was published for over four decades. As the company focused on business development, Judy kept pace by securing her real estate license. After managing the Antioch Shopping Center for several years, Judy proposed the company expand to residential property management. Her proposal was approved under the caveat that she would make the program the largest in the city. She did just that by going from zero to 25,000 residential units in the span of 10 years. As her career progressed, Judy rose to the position of Senior Vice-President of the Curry Real Estate company. When challenges appeared, Judy would astutely solve them. Then she would always say, "This too shall pass." Judy loved to help and mentor others throughout her career. In doing so, she nurtured success and developed many close and meaningful relationships. Judy was committed to improving the business climate in the Northland area and make it an inviting place for residents and businesses to live, work, learn and grow. She was an active member and past chair of the board of directors of the Clay County Economic Development Council. For her many years of community and professional service, she received the prestigious Anne Robb Townsend Tribute to Excellence award. Judy is survived by her husband of 22 years, Dr. Stephen Brainard. During their marriage, they formed a special bond that strengthened as the years passed. They enjoyed entertaining, traveling and visiting family. She is also survived by her first husband, Ron Ives, daughter, Angie (Holleb), and her husband, Tom, and granddaughters, Peyton and Grace; son, Travis, and his wife, Stephanie, and grandson, Lucas. Judy was a special person to so many and will be remembered for her fun nature, commitment and doing all with gusto. A private celebration of Judy's life will be held in the fall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store