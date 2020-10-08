1/
Judith Hoger
January 22, 1962 - September 7, 2020
Mooresville, North Carolina - Judith Ann Hoger was born January 22, 1962 to Louis A. and Grace Hoger of Mission, Kansas. Baptized into Christ as an infant at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mission, she professed the faith and entered Communicant Membership in 1975. After graduating from Shawnee Mission North in 1980, Judy was led by her love of living things to study biology at the University of Kansas. For most of her life she lived in Kansas City, Kansas, and acquired many friends and acquaintances through her work as a waitress and in management in local restaurants. In later years she resided in Mooresville, North Carolina; Troy, Michigan; and Syracuse, New York.
Judy's immediate family included four older siblings. Brother Paul preceded her in death in 2000, and mourning her death are sister Muriel (husband Bud) of Morresville, and brothers Louis (wife Lois) of Perry, IA and Allen (wife Susan) of Wichita, KS - along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy was gardening and sharing her knowledge of plants with friends and neighbors everywhere she lived. She also treasured her two cats, Oscar and Waffles. After spending the final period of her life back in Mooresville, and facing a hard battle with cancer, she died Sept. 7, 2020. The date for a memorial gathering at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, KS will be announced in the future.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
