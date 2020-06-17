Judith Holmes Judith Holmes, 78, passed away June 13, 2020. Judith was born June 16, 1941 in San Diego, CA to Robert and Jerrine Neal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Holmes. Judith was an avid reader, enjoyed mystery novels and puzzles. She is survived by her sons, Matt Holmes and wife Markie Jo, Andrew Holmes and wife Ashley; grandsons, Daniel, Brent, Benjamin, Joel and Trystan Holmes. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 17, 2020.